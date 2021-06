Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 01:40 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: More than 1,000 people rallied on Saturday (May 29) in Washington in support of Palestinians and calling for an end to US aid to Israel. The demonstration on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial came as a ceasefire that ended 11 days of intense fighting between Israel and the Islamist ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pro-palestinian-rally-in-washington-seeks-end-to-us-aid-to-14913648