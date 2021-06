Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 17:20 Hits: 2

The OPEC group of oil-producing countries and its allies agreedĀ on Tuesday (Jun 1) to maintain planned production increases, as pandemic-hit demand for crude recovers.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/opec-and-allies-agree-to-continue-planned-crude-output-increases-14924430