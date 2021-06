Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 20:21 Hits: 4

The US Commerce Department is failing to do its part to protect national security and keep sensitive technology out of the hands of China's military, according to a US congressional advisory report seen by Reuters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-agency-not-doing-its-job-to-halt-tech-to-china-s-military-14928506