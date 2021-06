Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 20:21 Hits: 4

Norbert Hofer, the leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), announced his resignation on Tuesday (Jun 1) after weeks of infighting and tension with party colleague and former Interior Minister Herbert Kickl.

