The COVID-19 economic shock and the recent conflict with Israel highlight the importance of boosting the Palestinian economy. For starters, the International Monetary Fund should acknowledge Palestine’s fiscal progress over the past quarter-century, and offer it a financial New Deal with upgraded status.

