Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 15:06 Hits: 0

The 155 members of Chile’s new constitutional convention must cast aside everything they stand for in order to do their job well. A generation reared on direct participatory politics – whether via Twitter, on university campuses, or in the streets – now must build a representative democracy

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/will-new-chile-constitutional-convention-succeed-by-andres-velasco-2021-05