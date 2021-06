Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 11:20 Hits: 3

A good relationship between free societies and China is not something that the communist regime in Beijing bestows. It is something that China must earn by respecting the rules and norms of international behavior and by recognizing other countries’ sovereignty instead of just asserting its own.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/communist-party-of-china-view-of-international-relations-by-chris-patten-2021-06