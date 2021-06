Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 05:20 Hits: 7

Romania and Italy will open up COVID-19 vaccinations for adolescents, becoming the first EU countries to do so after the European Commission approved use of the BioNTech/Pfizer shot for children aged 12 and older.

