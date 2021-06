Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 08:07 Hits: 2

After a 14-month suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic, Algeria is reopening its airspace and allowing flights to and from a handful of countries. However, many conditions are still being imposed on arrivals to the North African nation to stem the risk of a rise in Covid-19 infection rates, including a compulsory five-day hotel quarantine.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210601-algeria-begins-reopening-borders-after-14-month-pandemic-closure