Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 20:04 Hits: 1

China wants more children: After decades of strict birth control, each Chinese family is now allowed to have three offspring. But an imminent baby boom remains wishful thinking, predicts Dang Yuan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-china-needs-a-more-modern-family-policy/a-57733763?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf