Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 22:01 Hits: 5

Minsk's border agency has announced new rules that will make it nearly impossible to leave the country. As citizens attempt to flee Belarus, longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko appears to be closing all the exits.

