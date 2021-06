Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 22:35 Hits: 2

The World Health Organization has said it will rename COVID-19 variants to avoid stigmatization of countries where new strains of the virus are first reported.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-health-body-goes-greek-to-rename-coronavirus-variants/a-57733809?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf