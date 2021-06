Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 06:59 Hits: 7

Denmark is believed to have helped the US National Security Agency spy on German politicians. Anyone who's surprised by this is being naive, writes Marcel F├╝rstenau.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-spying-among-friends-sadly-it-s-the-norm/a-57735191?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf