Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 04:08 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: In April, the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. Five weeks later, nations around the globe are still waiting — with growing impatience — to learn where the vaccines will go and how they will be distributed ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-debates-covid-19-vaccine-sharing-covax-pfizer-moderna-14922086