Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 13:08 Hits: 2

Turkish spies have forcibly repatriated a nephew of the US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, according to state media. Selahaddin Gulen faces charges of membership in a terror organization.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-repatriates-wanted-nephew-of-fethullah-gulen-state-media/a-57728166?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf