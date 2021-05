Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 15:17 Hits: 4

Bangladesh has dropped the "except Israel" clause from its e-passports but says its nonrecognition of Israel as a state remains unchanged. Many are baffled over whether Bangladesh nationals can travel to Israel.

