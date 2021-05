Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 16:18 Hits: 4

The Council of Chiefs, a body representing the Herero and Nama people, have rejected an offer to fund infrastructure projects in Namibia as a means of apologizing for the genocide during Germany's colonial rule.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/namibia-chiefs-reject-insulting-german-aid-offer-over-colonial-killings/a-57731356?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf