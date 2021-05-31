The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Farmers in California face severe water shortages

Farmers in California face severe water shortages Two thirds of the fruit that Americans consume and 80 percent of almonds eaten around the world are grown in the US state of California. But many farmers are now being forced to fell almond, peach and apricot trees due to drought, although the problem is partially manmade. Intensive cultivation is prompting farmers to dig deeper and deeper wells, soaking up more and more moisture from the already parched soil. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Olivia Bizot and Valérie Dekimpe.

