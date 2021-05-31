Residents of Myanmar’s Kayah State flee to jungle to escape military junta

Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 15:28 Hits: 4

Fighting between local militia groups and the military junta has forced tens of thousands of people from Kayah State, in eastern Myanmar, to flee their homes. The military junta has stepped up their use of force, causing entire villages to flee, seeking refuge from attacks, arrests and house-to-house searches. While some have taken shelter in community centres within cities, others have fled to nearby jungles, creating makeshift encampments.

