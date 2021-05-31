The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Residents of Myanmar’s Kayah State flee to jungle to escape military junta

Residents of Myanmar’s Kayah State flee to jungle to escape military junta Fighting between local militia groups and the military junta has forced tens of thousands of people from Kayah State, in eastern Myanmar, to flee their homes. The military junta has stepped up their use of force, causing entire villages to flee, seeking refuge from attacks, arrests and house-to-house searches. While some have taken shelter in community centres within cities, others have fled to nearby jungles, creating makeshift encampments. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210531-myanmar-kayah-state-residents-flee-to-jungles-shelter-from-ongoing-violence

