Published on Monday, 31 May 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that they expected the US and Danish governments to present explanations over allegations of spying by Washington on European allies with Copenhagen's aid.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210531-macron-merkel-demand-explanations-from-us-denmark-over-spying-report