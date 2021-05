Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 17:51 Hits: 4

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June to contain infections that have been decreasing since hitting a peak in April. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/01/philippines-extends-covid-19-curbs-in-capital-ban-on-inbound-travel-from-several-countries