Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 19:25 Hits: 4

TORONTO (Reuters) - Indigenous groups in Canada are calling for a nationwide search for mass graves at residential school sites after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school last week shocked the country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/01/indigenous-groups-call-for-canada-to-identify-graves-after-remains-of-215-children-found