Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 09:35 Hits: 4

The Biden administration's promises to "think big" and rebuild the country seem like a major historical departure from decades of policy orthodoxy. And yet, insofar as its agenda will merely help the United States catch up to other advanced economies, its main components amount to necessary but insufficient reforms.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-economic-agenda-is-more-catch-up-than-visionary-by-jean-pisani-ferry-2021-05