Global Health Governance from the Grassroots

Historically, global health and environmental cooperation has reflected various combinations of top-down and bottom-up measures. To be better prepared for future pandemics, global models and agreements must shape responses that are grounded firmly in local communities and value their engagement, risk ownership, and anxieties.

