Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021

Belarusian authorities have detained Alyaksey Shota, the editor in chief of the independent Hrodna.life news portal, in the western city of Hrodna.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-journalist-shota-arrested-lukashenka-crackdown/31281216.html