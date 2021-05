Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 17:44 Hits: 1

The Belarusian rights group Vyasna says detained journalist and opposition activist Raman Pratasevich has been moved to a pretrial detention facility run by the country’s main security agency, the KGB.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-pratasevich-moved-kgb-detention-vyasna/31281312.html