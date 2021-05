Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 07:43 Hits: 5

Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn will be questioned in Beirut from Monday by French investigating judges, his lawyers said, over allegations of financial misconduct in France that led to the seizure of millions of euros of his assets.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210531-french-investigating-judges-question-former-nissan-chief-ghosn-in-beirut