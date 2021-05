Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 07:58 Hits: 5

Argentina's hosting of the Copa America football tournament has been suspended "in view of the current circumstances," CONMEBOL said on Sunday, as the country endures a record coronavirus surge.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210531-argentina-won-t-host-copa-america-due-to-surge-in-covid-19