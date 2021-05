Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 13:23 Hits: 3

Hundreds of bits of rocket, space stations and satellites have returned to Earth since the 1960s. They are often dumped at sea. How sustainable is that?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sea-burials-where-space-stations-rockets-rust-in-peace/a-57529488?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf