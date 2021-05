Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 09:22 Hits: 3

The coronavirus crisis has hit many sectors of the economy in Germany, but the lumber industry certainly isn't one of them. Prices for wood products have gone up markedly in recent months. But why?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/demand-for-lumber-soars-in-germany-and-so-do-prices/a-57549125?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf