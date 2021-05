Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 09:12 Hits: 3

The International Energy Agency says in a new report that ending investment in new coal, oil and gas development is crucial to reaching ambitious climate targets by 2050.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/climate-change-scrap-new-fossil-fuel-projects-to-reach-net-zero-says-iea/a-57563317?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf