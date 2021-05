Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 04:18 Hits: 5

At the foot of modern buildings on an anonymous street, a few discreet metal plaques catch the eye. Riveted to the ground, they bear the names of black-owned businesses that once stood there before being destroyed during one of the worst racial massacres in the United States.

