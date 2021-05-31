News Roundup: Texas and Alabama attack voting rights (again); anti-vax shop owner apologizes

Category: World Hits: 5
In the news today: Republican-held states like Texas and Alabama continue their attacks on democracy with new restrictions intended to make voting more difficult, more time consuming, and (during a pandemic) more dangerous. And an anti-vaccine shop owner in Nashville has gotten a blistering national response for comparing pandemic vaccination programs to ... the Holocaust. Really.
Here's some of what you may have missed:
• Texas GOP's response to COVID-19 pandemic is bill making it more difficult to vote
• 'The GOP is destroying democracy': Alabama GOP faces well-earned criticism after curbside voting ban
• 'NO NAZIS IN NASHVILLE': Hat company faces wrath after comparing COVID-19 response to Holocaust
• 'School choice' and charter proponents target public education in key states
• 13-year-old rape and incest victim would have been out of luck under Texas' new abortion law
From the community:
• WTF? FOX News Seeks to CRIMINALIZE Fact-Checking to Preserve Their 'Right' to Lie
• Do Something to Protect the Post Office (5/30/2021)
