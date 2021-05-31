News Roundup: Texas and Alabama attack voting rights (again); anti-vax shop owner apologizes

Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 02:00 Hits: 5

In the news today: Republican-held states like Texas and Alabama continue their attacks on democracy with new restrictions intended to make voting more difficult, more time consuming, and (during a pandemic) more dangerous. And an anti-vaccine shop owner in Nashville has gotten a blistering national response for comparing pandemic vaccination programs to ... the Holocaust. Really.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Texas GOP's response to COVID-19 pandemic is bill making it more difficult to vote

• 'The GOP is destroying democracy': Alabama GOP faces well-earned criticism after curbside voting ban

• 'NO NAZIS IN NASHVILLE': Hat company faces wrath after comparing COVID-19 response to Holocaust

• 'School choice' and charter proponents target public education in key states

• 13-year-old rape and incest victim would have been out of luck under Texas' new abortion law

From the community:

• WTF? FOX News Seeks to CRIMINALIZE Fact-Checking to Preserve Their 'Right' to Lie

• Do Something to Protect the Post Office (5/30/2021)

