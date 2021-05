Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 10:08 Hits: 2

A new study has shown that young women have fared worse than other demographics, after drastically cutting down on the time they spent hanging out with friends.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-lockdowns-have-made-young-germans-more-lonely-report/a-57718054?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf