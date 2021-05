Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 17:48 Hits: 5

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Waving flags and dressed in white, thousands marched in Colombia's capital Bogota on Sunday to demand an end to protests and roadblocks, as well as to express support for security forces, following a month of demonstrations. Read full story

