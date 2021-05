Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 17:49 Hits: 4

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Insurgents from the Islamist group Boko Haram killed four soldiers and four civilians in an attack on Niger's southeastern desert town of Diffa, the defence ministry said. Read full story

