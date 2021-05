Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 20:20 Hits: 2

A private Romanian collector won an auction on Thursday for a luxury car given to the communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu by the Shah of Iran, outbidding Iranian collectors who had hoped to bring the car home.

