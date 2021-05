Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 22:39 Hits: 2

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to launch an international investigation into crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas in Gaza.

