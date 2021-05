Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 04:53 Hits: 1

MELBOURNE: Australia's Victoria state reported five new local COVID-19 cases on Saturday (May 29) amid a strict lockdown, as people rushed to vaccination centres, causing long lines and technological glitches. The infections bring the latest cluster to 35, but the number of exposure sites visited ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-victoria-covid-19-lockdown-vaccination-demand-surge-14909778