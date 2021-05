Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 14:37 Hits: 1

The economic divergence between Central and Eastern European countries that joined the European Union and those that did not is one of the more underappreciated geopolitical developments of the past 30 years. But those that did join are now backsliding on essential democratic criteria, with worrying implications for the bloc.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/central-eastern-europe-economic-growth-and-rule-of-law-by-anders-aslund-2021-05