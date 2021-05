Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 15:11 Hits: 1

Institutional arrangements are complex systems, shaped by history, geography, and culture. The objective should not be to identify a one-size-fits-all approach, but rather to devise the combination of characteristics that would deliver the greatest good for the greatest number of people, with the right checks and balances.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/free-markets-central-planning-chinese-governance-by-andrew-sheng-and-xiao-geng-2021-05