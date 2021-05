Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 13:01 Hits: 1

Community-based organizations and grassroots-led initiatives across Asia are addressing the growing threat of plastics pollution. Governments must now enact and properly implement policies and regulations to scale up these bottom-up efforts and hold plastics producers accountable.

