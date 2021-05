Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 14:05 Hits: 1

Many of the trends that were visible two years ago – from aging populations and failing states to nuclear proliferation and cyber insecurity – remain acute. The pandemic will weaken and distract us for a time, but the moment is fast arriving when other challenges must again be given the priority they require.

