'NO NAZIS IN NASHVILLE': Hat company faces wrath after comparing COVID-19 response to Holocaust

In her sadly unoriginal attempt to convince the general public that pandemic response equated to the genocide of some six million Jewish men, women, and children, the owner of a Nashville hat company posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a yellow patch similar to the Star of David with the phrase "NOT VACCINATED" on it. That owner, Gigi Gaskins of the company HatWrks, then defended the post in the kind of rant only a person of privilege could produce. In the Instagram post Gaskins wrote: "people are so outraged by my post? but are you outraged with the tyranny the world is experiencing? if you don't understand what is happening, that is on you, not me. i pay much more respect to history by standing up with the fallen than offering silence & compliance. that is the worse crime. it was then & is now. i will delete your disgust and hope you put it where it belongs."

Well, distributers of HatWrks apparently don’t support Gaskins’ opinion. John B. Stetson, a western apparel company, announced on social media Saturday that the brand and its distribution partners “will cease the sale of all Stetson products” to the hat company.

It looks like Nazis aren’t welcome in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/GOWpra0K3F May 30, 2021

"We are aware of the situation in Nashville. We take this matter seriously and are investigating in order to take the necessary and appropriate next steps. Along with our distribution partners, Stetson condemns antisemitism and discrimination of any kind," Stetson said in a Twitter thread. "As a result of the offensive content and opinions shared by HatWrks in Nashville, Stetson and our distribution partners will cease the sale of all Stetson products. We thank you for your continued support and patience."

The announcement followed a demonstration outside of the HatWrks store on Saturday in which protesters held a sign reading “NO NAZIS IN NASHVILLE!” Social media criticism started even earlier. Ivo Daalder, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, tweeted on Friday: “As a young schoolgirl in Holland, my mother was forced to wear a yellow star by the Nazis to identify her as a Jew. It’s beyond grotesque to sell this evil symbol to proclaim one [is] not vaccinated. Where does this end?” Actor W Earl Brown said in his tweet on Friday: “I am ashamed to know that I’ve given these people business in the past; I’ve sent people there. This is vile and repulsive. They trumpet that they’re proud to ‘Stand Up Against Tyranny’. Well, I am proud to say GO (F--K) YOURSELF. I’ll purchase my chapeaus elsewhere.”

Gaskins, who by the way didn’t seem to mind accepting more than $92,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funding intended to aid small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, posted yet another rant to the company Instagram account even after the backlash. (Disclosure: Kos Media received a Paycheck Protection Program loan.)

Gaskins said in her post that had all the markings of a person who had encountered very little actual oppression:

"your children cannot return to school unless you show your papers. you cannot return to university unless you show your papers. you cannot keep your job unless you show your papers. you cannot use public transportation unless you show your papers. you cannot enter government buildings unless you show your papers. you cannot enter private businesses unless you show your papers. you will not be allowed in banks unless you show your papers. you will not be allowed in hospitals unless you show your papers. at the least, all unvaccinated people will be segregated from society, marked & must wear a mask. what comes next ? this has been the push, that is not fiction. much of this is happening right now. there is a historical parallel to fascism to be drawn. we can only fight back to not relive history.”

It’s funny how threatened profit losses inspire transformation. Gaskins’ Instagram post on Saturday night was a statement of apology. She wrote: “in NO WAY did I intend to trivialize the Star of David or disrespect what happened to millions of people. that is not who i am & what i stand for. my intent was not to exploit or make a profit. my hope was to share my genuine concern & fear, and to do all that i can to make sure that nothing like that ever happens again. i sincerely apologize for any insensitivity.” Twitter users aren’t buying it.

Funny how she changed her tune once her biggest brand Stetson and their distributors pulled of her store. She’s full of crap and I hope she goes out of business. I’m no longer interested in being the bigger person. pic.twitter.com/JcDHnlNW1e May 30, 2021

Erin Wilburn, a video editor and food blogger tweeted in response to Stetson’s announcement: "My husband buys your hats and is a FORMER Hatwrks customer, until the owner showed her true self. We will be happy to continue to support Stetson through other avenues." Claire Willett, a playwright and author, tweeted: "when STETSON, the COWBOY HAT MANUFACTURER, has distance themselves from your right-wing lunacy, ask yourself, just how far from the path have you strayed" Melissa Jo Peltier, an Emmy-winning writer and producer, tweeted: "Thank you, Stetson. This East Coast girl still has a gorgeous Stetson bought in the 80’s…it’s still in mint condition."

