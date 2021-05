Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 07:14 Hits: 14

Water sports enthusiasts have set up a surf school in the sleepy Moroccan coastal town of Tarfaya to support the local community. Youngsters can take free surf lessons and language classes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/surf-activists-support-morocco-s-young/a-57712542?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf