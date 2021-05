Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 08:46 Hits: 9

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, who is running in the presidential election in June, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday. Read full story

