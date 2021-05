Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 07:50 Hits: 11

CAIRO: Egypt's work to broker and secure a truce in the Gaza Strip this month has thrust it into the diplomatic spotlight, prompting top-level re-engagement from Washington and overshadowing moves by several Arab states to normalise ties with Israel. The efforts have earned Cairo recognition at a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/gaza-truce-shifts-focus-to-egypt-s-regional-role-14914664