Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 05:46 Hits: 10

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City will begin social distancing measures for 15 days starting from May 31 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the country's government said on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/30/vietnam039s-business-hub-ho-chi-minh-introduces-two-weeks-of-social-distancing-measures