Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 05:50 Hits: 9

Malaysian Pacific Industries Bhd (MPI) is expected to maintain double-digit US$ sales growth in the financial year ending June 2022 (FY6/22F), driven by robust demand for power management chips for electric vehicles (EVs) and data centres, a research house says. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2021/05/30/mpi-to-maintain-double-digit-us-sales-growth