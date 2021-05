Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 05:51 Hits: 9

PETALING JAYA: In an effort to boost Covid-19 vaccination capacity in the Klang Valley, the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) will be opening more mega vaccination centres, says Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/30/khairy-five-new-mega-vaccination-centres-to-be-set-up-in-klang-valley-from-june-7